Richard Sherman loves Matthew Stafford’s fit with Rams, predicts 5,000-yard season

In the decorated history of the Los Angeles Rams, the franchise has never had a 5,000-yard passer. Richard Sherman expects that to change next season, though.

Sherman, who has faced Matthew Stafford three times in his career, thinks the Rams’ new quarterback will throw for 5,000 yards in 2021 – which would be the second time he’s reached that number in his career.

He made the bold claim on “The Cris Collinsworth Podcast,” which he co-hosts with the Sunday Night Football commentator.

“In this offense, he’s going to have so many opportunities for layup plays where it’s just pitch-and-catch that I think he goes for 5,000 this year because I don’t think he’s ever had an offense where he has had so many wide-open guys and schemed-up guys that will be perfect plays for his arm talent and who he is as a player,” Sherman said.

Jared Goff’s highest yardage total was in 2018 when he threw for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns. Stafford is coming off a season in which he totaled 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns. He hasn’t thrown for more than 4,500 yards since 2013, but from 2011-2013, he averaged 4,885 and 30 touchdowns per year.

Expectations are exceptionally high for Stafford in Los Angeles, with a strong supporting cast that features Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and now DeSean Jackson. And with Sean McVay calling the plays, Sherman thinks Stafford fits perfectly in the Rams’ system.

“I think he opens their offense up. Obviously, they just went out and got D-Jax, who’s going to be crazy out there,” he said. “There are levels to that offense. A lot of it is the glance and controlling it with the option routes, deep option routes, and play-action. But there are certain things that Matt Stafford just knows and understands. There are certain things he can make happen on the move. Certain things he makes happen within the flow of a drive that are uncommon.”

Sherman recalled a game against Stafford and the Lions in which he led Detroit down the field with ease and won the game, using it as an example of Stafford’s quick-processing skills and hands-off approach at quarterback.

Sherman didn’t mention Goff by name, but his comments about Stafford not needing the coach to tell him what to do were very relevant.

“I remember we played him in ‘12 or ‘14 and he destroyed us in a drive where I don’t think they actually called one play,” Sherman said. “He just walked the ball down the field and hurried them up and said, ‘Hey, run all-gos,’ check the running back down, give it to him, run up, quick outside zone right, get back to the line, they got to the one, he said, ‘Hey, everybody, hut.’ Ball over the end zone, touchdown, game. And it was like, ‘Whoa, what just happened?’ We couldn’t stop him, we couldn’t line up fast enough, we couldn’t call a play. And he knew he had us on our heels. And he didn’t need the coach to say anything. He didn’t need the coach to come in and say, ‘Hey, do this, do this, do this.’ He knew he had us on our heels and he just pushed us, pushed us, pushed us until it was over.”

Sherman wasn’t the only one to heap praise on Stafford’s fit in Los Angeles. Colts coach Frank Reich also has high expectations for the Rams quarterback in McVay’s system. He admitted the Colts were in the conversation to acquire Stafford before landing Carson Wentz and says Stafford does everything you could want a franchise quarterback to do.

“Stafford’s incredibly talented,” Reich said on the podcast. “Obviously with him being (available) and watching all of his tape, I think he really hasn’t lost anything physically. He does everything you need a franchise quarterback to do. I think he’s going to blow it up out there in L.A., I really do. I think he’s going to do a great job. Obviously, they did what they had to do to go get him. McVay and those guys did what they had to do to go get him, so I think that’s going to be a great move for the league and certainly a great move for Stafford.”