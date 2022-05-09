Breaking News:

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic reportedly wins second straight NBA MVP award

Richard Sherman leaving the football field for the TV booth?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman might be turning in his cleats for a headset this season.

The All-Pro defender is in “deep talks” with Amazon for a significant role in their NFL programming for the upcoming 2022 season, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sherman will continue to stay in shape in case the opportunity to return to the field presents itself, Rapoport added.

After signing with the Bucs in Week 4 of last season, Sherman struggled to stay healthy throughout the year, but still provided valuable insight for Tampa Bay’s young secondary unit.

List

The NFL's best available free agents

Recommended Stories