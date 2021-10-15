Richard Sherman leaves Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game vs. Philadelphia Eagles with hamstring injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive back situation got more precarious when Richard Sherman was ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a hamstring injury.

Sherman suffered the injury on the Eagles' first offensive possession of the game, which ended with a Jalen Hurts-to-Zach Ertz touchdown.

The Buccaneers entered the game with an already banged-up secondary. Safety Antoine Winfield (concussion) was inactive for the game. Starting cornerbacks Carlton Davis (quadriceps) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (elbow) have been placed on injured reserve.

Richard Sherman warms up before the Buccaneers' game against the Eagles on Thursday night.

Sherman was signed on Sept. 29 to help reinforce the defensive backfield of the defending Super Bowl champions. The three-time All-Pro cornerback played in the Buccaneers' win over the New England Patriots in Week 4 after just two days of practice, and also played in the Buccaneers' Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins.

