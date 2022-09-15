Richard Sherman lauds Trey Lance's poise, wants 49ers QB to stay confident

Sherman praises Lance's poise, wants 49ers QB to stay confident originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears wasn't the start that Trey Lance had envisioned after he took over as San Francisco's quarterback this season.

Lance went 13-of-28 passing for 164 yards with one interception, which isn't ideal for the 22-year-old, who's trying to limit the noise of those calling for veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to start instead.

Despite Lance's underwhelming performance in Chicago, former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman -- now Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" analyst -- isn't hitting the panic button, considering that weather played a factor in the game.

"I think it was kind of an asterisk game, you know, with conditions being what they were, and anybody would have struggled in a monsoon rain. The receivers have a hard time grabbing a ball," Sherman told NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos M. Ramírez on the latest episode of "49ers Talk."

"... It's those conditions that make it tougher on everybody in a football game, and I think in normal conditions, in normal every-day conditions, I think the team will be fine. I think he will be fine. And I think he showed a lot of poise and a lot of positive things in that game."

Although he's not putting too much stock into Lance's Week 1 performance, Sherman did say the North Dakota State product can improve as he looks to solidify his role as the 49ers' starting quarterback.

"He just has to have good command of the offense," Sherman added. "He has to take the players that are there. He has to stay confident. He has to weather the storm at times. It's not always going to be perfect.

"Not get rattled, not fold up because no matter how good the team is, there are going to be some ups, there are going to be some downs in the game. He has to be able to weather those things. He has to be able to show poise and make the big plays that are there and not turn the ball over, and there were some turnovers in that game that guys made good plays."

Story continues

Lance will hope for a bounce-back performance in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. However, it won't be easy, considering the 49ers' NFC West rivals are coming off an emotional 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos and their former quarterback, Russell Wilson, on Monday at Lumen Field. Despite many counting them out, the Seahawks will be a gritty opponent.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk podcast