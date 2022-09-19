Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor both condemned Seahawks’ trick play call

There are few things more frustrating in sports than poor coaching decisions getting in the way of a win. Despite the lopsided final score, the Seattle Seahawks had their chances to make Sunday’s 20-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers a competitive game.

One of the most frustrating wasted opportunities came in the second quarter when Seattle had their most promising offensive drive going. After a pass from quarterback Geno Smith put them at San Francisco’s eight yard line, the Seahawks could have made it a one possession game with a touchdown. Rather than trust Smith to make another play, for some reason offensive coordinator Shane Waldron took the ball out of his hands and called on No. 4 running back DeeJay Dallas to pass. The inexplicable trick play ended in an interception.

That decision has been universally condemned, including by a couple of Seahawks legends: Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor.

Pete and Waldron getting cute when they have been moving to back effectively this drive.

pic.twitter.com/SX6qjIBKhM — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 18, 2022

We didn’t need to run a trick play. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — Kameron Chancellor (@KamChancellor) September 18, 2022

Waldron has had a few strong games here and there but at best he’s been inconsistent when it comes to decision-making. Few teams have enough talent to overcome poor playcalling, and these Seahawks are definitely not one of them.

