Richard Sherman joins Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' studio crew while keeping NFL future open

One of the NFL's most outgoing personalities in the last decade is making the move from the playing field to media.

Richard Sherman will join Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" studio team alongside Tony Gonzalez for its pregame, halftime and postgame shows. Amazon is the exclusive partner for "Thursday Night Football" starting this season; the broadcast booth is Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit.

“We’re excited to welcome Richard right off the field and onto our Thursday Night Football set,” said Amazon Prime Video director of global live sports production Jared Stacy said in a statement. “Few people are better equipped to give insight into the modern NFL than Richard. Fans will love seeing his big personality and brilliant football mind on display every Thursday night on Prime Video.”

NFL Network reported in May that Sherman was deep in talks with Amazon.

495 Tackles

37 INTs

5x Pro Bowler

5x All-Pro

Super Bowl XLVIII Champion.



And now he’s on our Thursday Night Football team, only on @PrimeVideo. Welcome, @RSherman_25! #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/jy90HGwVJo — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) June 14, 2022

A five-time All-Pro cornerback, Sherman won the Super Bowl 48 with the Seattle Seahawks, where he spent seven seasons before joining the San Francisco 49ers for three seasons. In 2021, he played five games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Stanford graduate finished his career with 37 interceptions and 116 pass breakups.

“I’m beyond excited to start this journey with Prime Video and be part of this incredible crew they are assembling,” Sherman said in a release. “It’s going to be the start of something truly special.”

Richard Sherman has 37 interceptions in 11 NFL seasons.

Sherman said he will continue training and be ready for a NFL team to call.

"I'm going to leave that door open," the 34-year-old told NFL Network, "if somebody wants to call late December, and needs some help, I'm happy to help."

Charissa Thompson will be Amazon's studio host, according to the New York Post, but the company has not commented on that report. Front Office Sports reported Taylor Rooks could join the broadcast to report feature pieces.

