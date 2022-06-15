Richard Sherman joins Amazon's NFL coverage team, doesn't rule out return to field

It's official.

Richard Sherman is joining Amazon. The veteran cornerback will work on Amazon Prime's Thursday night NFL coverage team for its debut season in the fall. Amazon and Sherman both confirmed the news on Tuesday after previous reports that the two sides were in talks.

Excited to Join the team! https://t.co/Al3mXolzB3 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 14, 2022

Sherman not hanging up his cleats

The news doesn't necessarily mean the end of Sherman's football career. Sherman, 34, played five games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 2021 season that saw him limited by injury. He told NFL Network on Thursday that he's staying in football shape and plans to be ready if a team gives him a call.

"No, no, I'm still leaving that door open as long as I can," Sherman said. "I'm obviously going to keep training and staying in shape, but gotta take the opportunities when they're there. And this is an amazing opportunity with Amazon, so I couldn't pass it up.

"But I'm going to leave that door open. If somebody wants to call late December and needs some help, I'm happy to help."

Sherman's a five-time Pro Bowler, but hasn't played more than five games in a season since 2019. For now, his primary gig is with Amazon.

Richard Sherman is the latest big name to join Amazon for its debut season covering the NFL. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Another big get for Amazon

Sherman is the latest big name to join Amazon's streaming team, which will be helmed by play-by-play icon Al Michaels and ESPN's lead college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit in the booth. Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez joined the team in April, and news broke on Monday that "Fox NFL Kickoff" host Charissa Thompson is deep in talks with Amazon to host the Thursday pregame show. Herbstreit and Thompson will retain their roles with their respective networks.

Sherman is slated to join Gonzalez and Thompson in pregame, halftime and postgame coverage, according to NFL Network. What's not clear is what happens with Sherman's Amazon job if he does sign with an NFL team. NBA players like CJ McCollum and Draymond Green are doing double duty as players and media personalities. The rigors of an NFL season suggest that Sherman would put his new broadcast career on hold if he returns to the field.