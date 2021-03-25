Are the Richard Sherman joining the Seahawks rumors ‘a jab’ at Russell Wilson? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The drama surrounding the Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson has somewhat died down since the Chicago Bears signed Andy Dalton to the team.

But it doesn’t seem to have come to a complete stop just yet.

The Seahawks are reportedly allowing rumors of a potential reunion with cornerback Richard Sherman as ‘a jab’ toward Wilson.

On Wednesday, NFL Networks Tom Pelissero reported that the Seahawks are “open” to bring back Sherman to the team.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, however, he believes that signing Sherman is “unlikely” to even come close to happening and believe the Seahawks are using the situation as a “reminder that the team weeded out” players, like Sherman, who previously weren’t happy with front office special treatment of the quarterback.

Sherman over the years has voiced his opinion of Wilson.

Here is what he had to say back in 2018 when he went to the San Francisco 49ers.

Yeah, I've also seen him throw five picks in a game, so you see what he's capable of on both sides of it, you understand that he can be defended.

Richard Sherman

He also added that he does not have any personal relationship with Wilson: "I don't really have a relationship with Russell. We were teammates. We played through a very special time for the franchise."

But bygones can be bygones at the end of the day. He was on a rival team in the NFC West, so of course you would say things like that.

Bringing Sherman back wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. He is loved by all of Seattle when he was there, and he would bring a veteran aspect to the much needed passing defense that ranked 31st last season.

The thing is, Seattle doesn’t have the financial capital to bring Sherman in. If he is willing to take a pay cut, then maybe something can be done.

Story continues

But the New Orleans Saints are a team that is showing interest in Sherman, per Pelissero.

Sherman, at 32, may not be the same player he once was, but he still can provide some solid coverage for the Seahawks if he is brought back.

We will just have to wait and see if a move is made for him back the Seahawks or not.