Richard Sherman, Jermaine Kearse's cryptic response to Russell Wilson rumors

Sherm joins ex-Hawk teammate in cryptic response to Russ rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Russell Wilson has become the newest NFL quarterback attached to wild trade rumors, as reports recently surfaced regarding the seven-time Pro Bowl selection's displeasure with the Seattle Seahawks organization.

Those trade rumors have circulated through the league, and a couple of Wilson's former teammates, including former 49er Richard Sherman and Jermaine Kearse, offered some cryptic responses.

While the tweets don't solve anything regarding Wilson's reported unhappiness, they do add fuel to the fire surrounding the quarterback's discontent in Seattle.

The trio of Wilson, Sherman and Kearse played together in the Seahawks organization from 2012 through 2017 and won the Super Bowl in 2014. Clearly, there's some history there, although both Sherman and Kearse probably won't say much more for now.

Rumors regarding Wilson's unhappiness with the Seahawks, particularly over the offensive line and the organization's decision making, began circulating earlier in the month. Things took another turn this week, when news of Wilson's deteriorating relationship with the franchise led to trade speculations. While he has not officially demanded a trade, Wilson's agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN's Adam Schefter that if he were to be traded, Wilson would only consider the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears or Las Vegas Raiders.

Wilson isn't the only quarterback not happy with his current organization, as Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly still wants to be traded. While plenty of offseason remains for sides to reconcile, both players could be on the move sooner rather than later.

Buckle up, NFL fans. This offseason is just getting started.

