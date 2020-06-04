Richard Sherman and Jamal Adams blast Jake Fromm over 'elite white people' text

Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm has apologised for using the phrase "elite white people" after screenshots of a text message exchange he was seemingly involved in emerged on social media.

Fromm, who was drafted in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft after spending three years as Georgia's starter, said he spoke to his Bills team-mates and the coaching staff regarding his language.

"I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words 'elite white people' in a text message conversation," he wrote on Twitter.

"Although I never meant to imply that I am an 'elite white person' as stated later in the conversation, there's no excuse for that word choice and sentiment.

"While it was poor, my heart is not. Now, more than ever, is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100 per cent.

"I promise to commit myself to being a part of the solution in this country. I addressed my team-mates and coaches in a team meeting today and I hope they see this incident is not representative of the person I am.

"Again, I'm truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness."

However, several NFL players blasted Fromm, with his comments emerging at a time when people across the world are protesting against racial injustice and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

His apology came on the same day that New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, the NFL's all-time leader for passing yardage and touchdown passes, also expressed regret having said he disagreed with players who protest by kneeling during the national anthem.

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, whose team play in the AFC East with the Bills, said of Fromm on Twitter: "You and Drew aren't really sorry. Save the bulls*** ass apologies. The truth just came out, and you two aren't the only ones!"

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett tweeted: "Are you really sorry? Or are you sorry you got caught?"

Richard Sherman, a former Seahawks cornerback now playing for the San Francisco 49ers replied to Lockett saying: "You know the answer to that. Racists are never really sorry. They are sorry that ppl who don't agree with their racist stance have unmasked their truth."