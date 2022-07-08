Richard Sherman to Jalen Ramsey: ‘You are the standard right now’ at CB

Seahawks legend Richard Sherman set a high bar for this generation of cornerbacks. When he was in his prime with the Seahawks, no other DB on the planet had a greater impact on the game. Sherman’s career is winding down though and today the undisputed top boundary cornerback in the NFL is Jalen Ramsey.

Sherman has shared plenty of battles with Ramsey’s Rams over the years during his time in the NFC West and he’s among the chorus of very knowledgeable football people who agree Ramsey is the top corner in football right now.

Responding to a the-brand-is-strong tweet from Ramsey about how great he is, Sherman admitted that he sets the standard at this position. However, Sherm thinks both himself and former Cardinals corner Patrick Peterson should be in the conversation.

I think @P2 and I can join the conversation. But you are the Standard right now! Its your time! Shine! 26ints

3x 1st team All Pro

1x 2nd team All pro

4x pro bowl

Int leader 2013

SB champ https://t.co/BEI29MB26T — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 8, 2022

There’s no denying the ability of either Prime Sherman or Modern Ramsey – but with all due respect Peterson doesn’t belong in this conversation. Pat-Pete was always at least one rung below the league’s elites at this spot.

As for the position’s GOAT, Darelle Revis was still the game’s best corner when Sherman and Peterson were drafted. We believe Sherman eventually surpassed Revis as the world-heavyweight-champion at this position during the 2013 season and their respective PFF grades support that theory, but that’s a story for another day.

For now, Ramsey remains one of the biggest thorns in the side of this team. Since he was traded to the Rams Los Angeles has gone 5-1 against Seattle, including a playoff victory.

