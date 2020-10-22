Richard Sherman hilariously responds to Derrick Henry stiff-arm question

Sherm hilariously responds to Derrick Henry stiff-arm question originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry has been as difficult a player to bring down as there's been this season, already amassing 588 yards and six touchdowns through five games.

Richard Sherman only has faced off against the star running back once, back when the now-49ers cornerback was with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 and faced Henry's Tennessee Titans. A brutal stiff-arm during a Week 5 win over the Buffalo Bills on cornerback Josh Norman recently had social media buzzing, as Henry looked to easily toss an NFL defender multiple yards in the air with one arm while running.

During the most recent episode of his new show "The Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman," the 49ers veteran gave a humorous assessment of how attempting to tackle Henry should be approached, but doesn't guarantee that it will work.

"No, he didn't catch me with a stiff arm, he definitely didn't catch me with a stiff-arm that threw me across the field," Sherman quipped to Collinsworth.

"You just gotta commit, you got to do the opposite, you can't play the game with him," Sherman continued. "You can't line him up and say hey, I'm going to punch the ball out or going to knock his hand down. You gotta full speed, no hesitation, hit him in his thigh board, and don't stop, don't stop running your feet.

"And even then, once you've wrapped up, even then he may run through it."

Henry outweighs Norman by almost 50 pounds, and his unique blend of size and speed make him one of the game's most dominant players regardless of position.

The 49ers' top cornerback has been out since Week 1 with a calf injury, and could remain on injured reserve "probably until around our bye week" according to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers' bye week currently is scheduled for Week 11.

Sherman hasn't faced Henry in a few years, but he likely would put up a better effort against the ballcarrier than we saw from Norman.