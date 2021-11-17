Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has a Grade 2 calf strain, an MRI revealed Tuesday, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports.

Sherman was injured during pregame warmups before Sunday’s loss at Washington.

He likely misses multiple weeks, something coach Bruce Arians already had indicated.

“I doubt seriously if he’ll be back anytime soon,” Arians said Monday.

After signing with the Buccaneers in late September, Sherman has appeared in only three games. He injured a hamstring in Week 6 but was off the injury report for Sunday.

Sherman is in his 11th season. He played only five games for the 49ers last year.

The Bucs’ depth at the position has been tested this season, and they signed Sherman because of their injury issues at corner with Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting stil on injured reserve.

Richard Sherman has Grade 2 calf strain that will keep him out a few weeks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk