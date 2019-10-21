Richard Sherman glad 49ers survived “awful” field conditions

Plenty of 49ers defenders turned FedEx Field into their own personal slip-and-slide, celebrating their shutout-ending sack of Case Keenum by diving headlong into the rain and the mud.

But for veteran cornerback Richard Sherman, the mood was more of relief to be out of it.

Via Roman Stubbs of the Washington Post, Sherman said the surface was among the worst he played on, reminding him of the January 2013 playoff game in which Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III was injured.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Sherman said. “That’s as bad as I’ve seen.

“I’ve played in this stadium once before, in the playoffs, and it was pretty bad. That was the year RG III went down with a knee injury. The field was pretty awful. Mostly sand. It was like playing in a sand pit. Today was rain, and everything was going bad.”

The conditions weren’t good for either team, but the 49ers were built to survive them better, stifling the Washington offense and hitting enough field goals to escape.