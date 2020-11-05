Richard Sherman gives great description of Tom Brady's legendary intensity originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Everyone knows Tom Brady is one of the fiercest competitors in NFL history.

Whether it's his on-field demeanor or sheer ability to play at an elite level on such a consistent basis, you won't find many, if any, players who are more competitive than the six-time Super Bowl champion.

One player who's competed against Brady a few times, including in Super Bowl XLIX, is San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

In a recent Pro Football Focus video with Cris Collinsworth, Sherman gave a great description of Brady's on-field intensity.

"He's much more intense throughout the play than most quarterbacks," Sherman explained. "Like, I'd say A-Rod (Aaron Rodgers) is pretty calm and confident and pretty carefree, but Tom has an intense intensity about his reads and a sense of urgency, like you can feel that he knows the timing.

"It's almost like a franticness about his play sometimes, where it's like, 'I need to get this ball out, I know where it's going.' It's almost like he's like, 'hurry up and get there, hurry up and get that ball.' It's almost like the game is moving slow, so slow in his mind that it's like his mind fast forwarded to the spot where the guy should be, the moment the ball should be out, and the guy isn't there yet and he has to wait for him.

"But that's why the mistakes he makes, it is more of anticipation and something crazy, like somebody broke in a way that he couldn't have foreseen or he tried to throw it blind or something to that nature."

Brady has faced plenty of challenges since leaving the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason.

He's had to get used to a new team, a new home, a new coaching staff, many new teammates and a new offensive system. One thing that hasn't changed is his legendary competitiveness on and off the field.

There's no doubt that part of Brady's makeup is having a positive impact on the Bucs, who enter Week 9 with a 6-2 record atop the NFC South standings.