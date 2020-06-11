Richard Sherman on getting burned by Sammy Watkins: No one plays a perfect game

San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman got burned by Kansas City wide receiver Sammy Watkins for a 38-yard catch late in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, in the single biggest play in the Chiefs’ come-from-behind win. For the first time since then, Sherman talked extensively about the play on Wednesday.

Sherman’s basic view of the play is this: He got beaten, and that happens to everyone.

“It’s football,” Sherman said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “Nobody’s played a perfect game yet. It honestly didn’t bother me much, period. I went out there and prepared the best I could. The guy made a good play. It is what it is. I gave up a 38-yard catch in a football game. I gave up 60 yards in the game.”

Sherman isn’t letting that play hang over his offseason.

“I’m not going to sit there and beat myself up about it like I didn’t prepare hard,” Sherman said. “That I didn’t go out there and put my best foot forward. You win some. You lose some. You live to fight another day.”

Sherman had a good season for the 49ers, and he’s not letting the bad ending leave a bitter taste in his mouth.

