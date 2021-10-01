When veteran cornerback Richard Sherman joined the Buccaneers this week, he claimed that other teams were interested. If they were, it didn’t drive up the price that Tampa Bay will pay.

Per a source with knowledge of the contract, Sherman will receive $1 million over the balance of the season, a prorated $1.2 million salary. Of that amount, $500,000 is guaranteed.

Sherman also can make up to $125,000 in per-game roster bonuses. With 14 games left, that’s $8,928.57 per game.

He’ll get the first piece on Sunday, when he’s active for the Bucs-Patriots game.

The Seahawks and 49ers reportedly were interested in Sherman, along with the Panthers. It’s unclear whether other teams offered more than the contract he accepted in Tampa Bay.

Richard Sherman gets $1 million salary, up to $125,00 in per-game roster bonuses originally appeared on Pro Football Talk