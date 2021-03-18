Richard Sherman flaunts stats on Twitter as he eyes free agent contract

Sherm flaunts stats on Twitter as he eyes FA contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Richard Sherman represents himself in NFL contract negotiations, and the former 49ers cornerback is making his case for being one of the top available defensive backs on the free-agent market.

A Decade of work! pic.twitter.com/9ohlUkAIYR — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 17, 2021

Sherman broke out numbers from Pro Football Focus to back up his resume. He has PFF's highest overall grade since coming into the league among qualifying cornerbacks (95.0) and has surrendered the lowest completion percentage when targeted of any cornerback in the sport.

The four infographics included in his post tell the full story that even entering his age-33 season, Sherman hasn't lost a step.

After one fan told Sherman he should re-sign with the 49ers, the cornerback replied and said the organization is in "great hands."

Wish I could but they are in great hands! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 17, 2021

Sherman was limited to just five games in 2020 after being put on injured reserve due to a calf strain.

The 49ers appear to have prioritized retaining the team's key free agents, already coming to terms with fullback Kyle Juszczyk, left tackle Trent Williams and cornerback Jason Verrett.

Sherman told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco during the season that he was unlikely to return to the 49ers, and it appears he will be taking his talents elsewhere in free agency.

