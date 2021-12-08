Richard Sherman has fiery take on Patriots CB J.C. Jackson's contract situation

Richard Sherman has fiery take on J.C. Jackson's contract situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Richard Sherman thinks New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson deserves a contract extension and he seems legitimately upset it hasn't happened already.

"It pisses me off, they won't pay that man his money," Sherman said on the latest episode of his own podcast.

It’s time to pay up for J.C. Jackson 🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/dvjtkzYKSY — PFF (@PFF) December 8, 2021

Jackson is in the final year of his contract and able to become an unrestricted free agent when the market opens in March.

If Jackson does reach free agency, he'll be one of the top defensive players available. It's possible his next contract could pay him around $15 million per season. It's not an unfair price, either, especially when you consider his 24 interceptions since the start of the 2018 campaign lead the NFL over that span. Jackson also excels in man coverage, which is a sought after skill in free agency.

The real question isn't whether Jackson will receive a huge raise in his next contract, it's whether the Patriots will be the team to pay it. They didn't give Malcolm Butler a huge contract when he was able to hit free agency in 2018. They also didn't give an extension to Stephon Gilmore this year, and instead traded him to the Carolina Panthers in October.

Jackson is only 25 years old. He's right in the prime of his career. The Patriots also don't have another player on the roster capable of excelling in the No. 1 cornerback role. It was different with Gilmore because Jackson was ready to step up and shut down the opponent's top wide receivers. But there isn't anyone else on the team's cornerback depth chart with his talents.

For what it's worth, Jackson did say he loves playing for the Patriots when asked about his future late last month.

“I love playing for the New England Patriots, playing under coach Belichick,” Jackson said on Nov. 26. “I have grown as a football player since I’ve been here … It’s a place that gave me a chance from Day 1. I would love to be a New England Patriot for a long time.”