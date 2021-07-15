Richard Sherman faces four non-felony charges, set for jail release

Sherman faces four non-felony charges, set for jail release originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

NFL free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman was set to be released from jail Thursday after a judge found probable cause on four non-felony criminal accusations.

King County District Court Judge Fa’amomoi Masaniai found probable cause to charge Sherman with second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree malicious mischief, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sherman was ordered back into court on Friday at 8:30 a.m. for a second hearing.

While Sherman faces no felony charges, his alleged actions in trying to force entry into his in-law’s house carries domestic violence implications.

Nobody was injured in the events of late Tuesday and early Wednesday. The classification of “domestic violence” is noted because of his relationship with the occupants of the house. There were a total of nine family members inside the house, according to the incident report.

Sherman, 33, was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into King County Correctional Facility at 6:08 a.m. He was denied bail until he has a hearing in front of a judge.

Sherman, who waived his court appearance, was represented by attorney Cooper Offenbecher.

“Richard Sherman is among the best in our community, and we’re proud to have him here,” Offenbecher told reporters, according to the Seattle Times. “He’s a good person with a good soul.”

Sherman, who played his first seven NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, makes his offseason home in Maple Valley, Wash. His in-laws live in Redmond, Wash., approximately 30 miles away.

Sherman played the past three seasons with the 49ers. He is currently an unrestricted free agent.

Earlier on Thursday, 49ers general manager John Lynch expressed his support for Sherman and his family.

“More than anything, just praying for them,” Lynch said. “They’re good people. Just praying that they find their way through this, and we’ll support them any way we can.”

On Thursday, Redmond Police released a 28-page incident report on the alleged incident. It described Sherman as experiencing a mental health crisis. He was on anti-depressants and had been drinking, according to the report.

