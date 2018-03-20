Richard Sherman expresses “concern” Eric Reid remains unsigned

Eric Reid has not found any takers on the free agent market, and he believes he knows why. New 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who served as the Seahawks’ player representative, expressed concern about Reid’s slow market.

“We are concerned, because he played at a high level for just about every year that he’s played in this league,” Sherman said, via quotes distributed by the team. “He’s made enough plays to be signed with a team and to make his money. He deserves his money. Safeties make a certain amount. I would think he’s top-five, top-10 safeties in this league so he deserves to be paid accordingly. So, there is concern there, because you would think a player of his caliber and his quality would be picked up by now. I think great teams are still looking and people are still looking for players. I’m praying that he gets picked up, but if he doesn’t, then I think there will be a conversation with the league office and the union on potential league action.”

In a tweet March 15, the former 49ers safety blamed the league’s owners for his lack of interest on the free agent market. “People who know football know who can play. People who know me, know my character,” Reid wrote.

Reid became one of the first 49ers to take a knee alongside quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 to protest racial inequality and police brutality. No team signed Kaepernick last offseason, and Reid is finding silence this offseason.

Of course, several safeties have yet to generate interest as the market for the position is off to a slow start.