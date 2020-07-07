Richard Sherman explains what makes Kyle Shanahan, Pete Carroll different

Richard Sherman has played for two of the most respected head coaches in the NFL through his first nine years in the league.

The veteran cornerback has spent time with both Pete Carroll in Seattle and Kyle Shanahan since signing with the 49ers ahead of the 2018 season. He certainly has been lucky in the regard, reaching three Super Bowls and winning one with the Seahawks. Both coaches have similarities, but what about their differences?

Sherman recently explained to NFL Media's Jim Trotter. He said the three biggest traits a great coach must have are philosophy/honesty, knowledge of the game and staff assembly. For example, Sherman called Shanahan "one of the best offensive minds we've ever had in this game," and highlighted how Carroll brought the Cover 3 defense to the NFL.

The biggest different between the two in Sherman's eyes is communication. Carroll is Mr. Positive, while Shanahan can be brutally honest.

"He's more of a straight shooter than Pete," Sherman said. "Pete has a way of making sure everybody feels good, making sure he pushes buttons with certain players and not pushing buttons on other players.

"Kyle is different. He's one size fits all. I'm going to cut it to you as straight as I can, as best as I can, and I'm going to explain every single detail of what I understand about the game that either makes this a good play or a bad play or makes us a good team or a bad team."

Sherman is known to be quite the straight shooter himself. The 32-year-old won't hold back. He's going to tell you exactly how feels. That seems to be something he really respects about Shanahan, too.

"That honesty is something that I think is valuable in a head coach because there's no gray area," Sherman explained. "You know where you stand at all times, almost to a point where you're like, 'Damn! That's how you really feel?' But you can respect that as a player because what he's saying is objective: Did we win or lose the down? Why did we win or lose the down?

"If you can give him a fair point back to him, he can take that. He's flexible in that way."

So far, so good when it comes to Sherman and Shanahan. While Sherman never was 100 percent healthy his first season with the 49ers, one in which they only won four games, he was back to full strength last year and both player and coach thrived. As Shanahan led the 49ers to 13 regular-season wins, a NFC West title and Super Bowl appearance, Sherman was a Second-Team All-Pro at 31 years old.

Sherman knows what makes a great coach. He has seen it in both Carroll and Shanahan. And it's clear he believes in his current coach to the highest degree.

