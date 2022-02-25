Richard Sherman expects Stephon Gilmore to sign with one of these NFC West teams

Sherman expects Stephon Gilmore to sign with one of these NFC West teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Stephon Gilmore didn't get a new contract from the New England Patriots in 2021, and he didn't receive one from the Carolina Panthers after his trade to the NFC East team in October.

So, which teams could be in the mix for the star cornerback when NFL free agency begins next month? One defensive back sees a move to the NFC West.

Richard Sherman said on the latest episode of his podcast that he expects Gilmore to sign with the San Francisco 49ers or Seattle Seahawks.

Where will Stephon Gilmore land in free agency? pic.twitter.com/vMJIPtUvj6 — PFF (@PFF) February 25, 2022

The 49ers would be an interesting spot for Gilmore. San Francisco has an excellent defense -- one that nearly led it all the way to Super Bowl LVI last season. Adding a player of Gilmore's caliber would strengthen the 49ers secondary quite a bit, even after it allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards in 2021.

The Seahawks could definitely use Gilmore, too, after a disappointing 2021 season during which Seattle went 7-10 and missed the playoffs. Seattle also is further away from winning a title than San Francisco, so if Gilmore values winning when choosing his next team, the Seahawks don't really make a ton of sense. We also don't know what the future holds for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Gilmore tallied two interceptions and two passes defensed in eight games for the Panthers last season. If he's healthy, the 31-year-old cornerback is still an impact player who matches up well against the league's top wide receivers.