Richard Sherman expects Stephon Gilmore to sign with 49ers or Seahawks

Cornerback was arguably the most injury-riddled position for the 49ers in 2021.

Jason Verrett tore his ACL in Week 1and the 49ers ended up starting six different pairs of outside cornerbacks during the regular season. Emmanuel Moseley and Ambry Thomas were the 49ers' cornerbacks during the end of the regular season and during San Francisco's postseason run. Moselely and Thomas played well but many expect the 49ers to add at least one veteran cornerback this offseason for competition and depth.

Could that cornerback be Stephon Gilmore? Richard Sherman thinks so.

“He’s been fantastic over his entire career. I look forward to seeing what market he ends up with. I expect him to go West Coast, either Seattle [Seahawks] or San Francisco [49ers] to scoop him up and him to thrive," Sherman said on the latest episode of "The Richard Sherman Podcast."

Gilmore, who will be 32 when the 2022 season begins, was traded from the New England Patriots to the Carolina Panthers last season. Gilmore looked like his old self with the Panthers. He allowed only 43 percent of passes to be completed against him for 4.1 yards per target. He allowed only one touchdown and picked off two passes.

Mosely missed six games due to injury this season but played well when on the field. He recorded 11 passes defensed and held opposing quarterbacks to a 78 passer rating when targeting him, per Pro Football Focus.

Thomas appeared to struggle when he first entered the starting lineup but steadied himself and played well down the stretch.

The 49ers have 21 players slated to be free agents when the new league year begins, including nickel back K'Waun Williams and Verrett. San Francisco can open up almost $25 million in salary cap space with the expected trade of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and could use some of that to sign Gilmore to bolster the secondary.

The 49ers' pass defense ranked 21st as a unit by EPA and 16th by DVOA. Moseley and Thomas were a decent tandem but adding a player of Gilmore's stature would be a good move for a team that has to contend with De'Andre Hopkins, Cooper Kupp and DK Metcalf twice a season.

