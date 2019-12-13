Richard Sherman expects to play in Week 16

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman won’t play against the Falcons this week due to a hamstring injury, but the veteran doesn’t expect to be on the sideline for too long.

Word this week has been that Sherman is looking at multiple weeks out of action. Sherman is not feeling the same way about his outlook, however.

Sherman expects to play against the Rams in Week 16 and said he would be able to play this weekend if head coach Kyle Shanahan and others would give him the green light to get on the field.

“I could play in this game if we had to have it,” Sherman said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “Kyle and them are more cautious than I am. . . . I told them I just needed a couple of days. I needed a couple of days and I feel great today already. [I ran] 19 miles per hour, 20 miles per hour today. That’s really all you need to play.”

Cornerback K'Waun Williams has been out of practice this week with a concussion and safety Jaquiski Tartt is out with injured ribs, so the 49ers are looking at being shorthanded in several spots in their defensive backfield this weekend.