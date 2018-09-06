Richard Sherman expects NFL lockout after 2021 season

SANTA CLARA -- Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman was elected as the 49ers' player representative during a Wednesday meeting that included an ominous forecast for labor peace in three years.

The NFL Players Association is expecting another owner-imposed lockout after the current collective bargaining agreement expires after the 2021 season, Sherman said.

"It's going to happen, so it's not like guys are guessing on that one," Sherman said.

Why?

"Because there was a lockout before," Sherman answered. "We don't plan on changing anything about the deal that we currently have right now, so I don't think it's going to be negotiated before the end of the CBA. So it's going to cause a lockout, and we'll go from there."

The owners locked out the players during the last CBA negotiation from March 12, 2011, to July 25, 2011. Although training camp opened during the same time as previous years, there were no offseason programs and free agency did not begin until the opening of training camp.

Brock Coyle and Marquise Goodwin were voted as the alternates behind Sherman, who also serves as an vice president of the NFLPA executive committee.