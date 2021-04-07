Richard Sherman expects free agency to last until after 2021 NFL draft

49ers free agent Sherman expects to wait until after draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The first wave of NFL free agency is long over, and now a lot of teams are holding off on many of the remaining veterans until after the draft.

That is the situation in which 49ers free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman finds himself after being unable to find a team through more than three weeks of free agency.

Sherman described his situation on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman.

“Well, apparently we got to wait ’til the draft happens before anything else shakes out, because everybody has their hopes and dreams in the draft, which is understandable,” said Sherman, who serves as his own agent.

“You turn 33, and then it’s like, ‘We’ll wait until we get a young pup; and if we can’t get a young pup, we’ll take an old fool.’ So that’s where we’re sitting.”

Sherman, an NFL All-Decade cornerback for the 2010s who turned 33 on March 30, completed a three-year contract with the 49ers that paid him nearly $31 million.

But with a salary cap that has fallen this year due to revenues lost during the COVID-19, many veterans are being forced to sign one-year contracts or remain patient for the possibility of better offers after the draft.

The 49ers appear to have their starting cornerbacks in place for the upcoming season. The club signed Emmanuel Moseley to a two-year contract worth more than $9 million, and Jason Verrett is back on a one-year, $5.5 million contract.

