Richard Sherman ejected: Watch 49ers cornerback fight entire Bears sideline

SANTA CLARA - Richard Sherman and two Bears players have been ejected from Sunday's game after a fight broke out in the fourth quarter.

The incident started after Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky slid for a first down. As Trubisky was finishing his slide, Marcell Harris dove towards the QB and delivered a late hit near the Bears sideline and was called for unnecessary roughness.

The Bears were rightfully upset and a skirmish broke out. Harris was in the middle of it until players pulled him out of the scrum.

A moment later, Richard Sherman ran into the mix and got into it with several Bears players including receivers Anthony Miller and Joshua Bellamy.

Richard Sherman against the entire #Bears 53-man roster after a late hit on Trubiskypic.twitter.com/y1TO2LNpXr — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 23, 2018

All three players were disqualified for the remainder of the game.