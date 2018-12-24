Richard Sherman ejected: Watch 49ers cornerback fight entire Bears sideline

Jennifer Lee Chan
NBC Sports BayArea
Richard Sherman was ejected Sunday against the Bears after being in the middle of a huge fight on the sideline.

SANTA CLARA - Richard Sherman and two Bears players have been ejected from Sunday's game after a fight broke out in the fourth quarter. 

The incident started after Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky slid for a first down. As Trubisky was finishing his slide, Marcell Harris dove towards the QB and delivered a late hit near the Bears sideline and was called for unnecessary roughness. 

The Bears were rightfully upset and a skirmish broke out. Harris was in the middle of it until players pulled him out of the scrum. 

A moment later, Richard Sherman ran into the mix and got into it with several Bears players including receivers Anthony Miller and Joshua Bellamy. 

All three players were disqualified for the remainder of the game. 

