Richard Sherman dubs 49ers-Redskins 'The Mud Bowl,' says field conditions were 'as bad as I’ve seen'

Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Redskins was memorable, but not for the reason you want.

It was rainy and wet and miserable at FexEx Field, which contributed to zero touchdowns being scored in the 49ers’ 9-0 victory, and is why it was the shortest NFL game in almost a decade. (The conditions were much more favorable to the running game, so the clock stopped less frequently.)

Despite the 49ers emerging victorious, Richard Sherman wasn’t thrilled with what he and his teammates had to play through. The terrible field conditions reminded him of playing at FedEx Field in 2013, which was not the best year for that particular stadium and the players who inhabited it. Via the Washington Post:

“That’s as bad as I’ve seen. I’ve played in this stadium once before, in the playoffs, and it was pretty bad. That was the year RGIII went down with a knee injury. The field was pretty awful. Mostly sand. It was like playing in a sand pit. Today was rain, and everything was going bad.”

You know the field was pretty bad if it reminded him of the same conditions that led to Robert Griffin III’s career-altering knee injury. The Post reported that Sherman even gave the 49ers’ wet matchup with the Redskins its own name: “The Mud Bowl.”

Sherman may have given the game its own name, but he wasn’t about to risk life and limb celebrating on the slick field. His teammates decided to treat the wet grass like a Slip-N-Slide, diving and sliding on their bellies after the 49ers won and improved to 6-0.

In response to his teammates’ antics, Sherman told the Post “I’ve never seen anything like that,” and elected not to join them. Since the infamous RGIII injury game had been on his mind, you can’t really blame him.

49ers players used the wet field as a Slip-N-Slide to celebrate, but Richard Sherman was just glad he escaped the game without an injury. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

