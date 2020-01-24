Richard Sherman doubts he'll visit White House if 49ers win Super Bowl

The question is inevitable in today's political climate, especially to someone as socially conscious as Richard Sherman.

With the 49ers heading to Super Bowl LIV to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2, will they be making a celebratory trip to visit the White House and President Donald Trump if they are victorious? Will they even be invited? Will they be invited and then uninvited ala the 2017 Warriors? Or given the total cold shoulder like the 2018 Dubs?

If the 49ers are victorious and receive an invite, Sherman doesn't sound like he'll be RSVPing.

"I haven't thought about it. We've got a long way between now and then, but I doubt it," Sherman told The San Francisco Chronicle's Scott Oster.

Sherman did visit the White House and President Barack Obama after the Seattle Seahawks won the title in 2014.

Last year, the New England Patriots did not visit the White House after their Super Bowl victory, while the Philadelphia Eagles had their invitation revoked in 2018 after it was leaked that very few members of the team would be attending. The Patriots visited in 2017, although Tom Brady did not attend in order to spend time with his mother who was battling cancer.

LSU just visited the White House fresh off their national title win over Clemson. Dabo Swinney's Tigers made the voyage to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue last year after beating Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers have been dominant during the playoffs, thumping both the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers by 17 points. Now, they face the daunting task of trying to stop reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, although it's one they seem to be well suited for.

However, if they are unable to stop Mahomes then they won't have to worry about whether or not to they should make the trip to D.C.

