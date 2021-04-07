Richard Sherman doesn't anticipate signing anywhere until after the NFL Draft
Richard Sherman is one of, if not the most prominent names left on the free-agent market. Many Seahawks fans are hoping he comes home to Seattle this offseason after his three-year stint with the rival 49ers.
On the latest episode of the Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman, the future Hall of Fame corner shared that he expects to be on the market a while longer.
“Well, apparently we got to wait until the draft happens before anything else shakes out, because everybody has their hopes and dreams in the draft, which is understandable,” Sherman said. “You turn 33, and then it’s like, ‘We’ll wait until we get a young pup, and if we can’t get a young pup, we’ll take an old fool.’ So that’s where we’re sitting.”
A potential reunion between Sherman and the Seahawks gained steam a few weeks back when Tom Pelissero made an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" and explained that he wouldn't be surprised to see it happen.
Seattle has just north of $7 million in cap space and could theoretically get creative once again in order to make a contract work. The Seahawks have added dummy years to just about every deal this offseason. It all comes down to what Sherman's market is and what the offers are from other teams. That is unclear at this point.
In three years with the 49ers, Sherman posted four interceptions, one touchdown, 16 passes defended and one sack. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019 but only played five games in 2020 and hasn't played a full 16 game season since 2016.
Sherman will continue to represent himself in all upcoming negotiations.