Richard Sherman, DK Metcalf, Bobby Wagner and Josh Gordon take part in in-person workout

Richard Sherman, DK Metcalf, Bobby Wagner and Josh Gordon aren't playing on the same NFL team together. Sherman is with the San Francisco 49ers, Josh Gordon is seeking reinstatement from the NFL and Metcalf and Wagner are of course Seattle Seahawks.

But that didn't stop the NFL players from getting in some work during quarantine in the Seattle area. In a series of posts shared out on Twitter this week, the current and former Seahawks are seen training at Chinook Middle School in Bellevue, Washington.

Here's some more photos of DK Metcalf, Richard Sherman, Josh Gordon and Bobby Wagner all training together pic.twitter.com/4ZnkPA8h6b — 𝙑𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙚 🐢🇲🇽 (@vountee) May 21, 2020

Yo. Local players getting in some training today included DK Metcalf vs Richard Sherman. pic.twitter.com/J0jahrG2ks — Jared Stanger (@JaredStanger) May 20, 2020

The photos came on the same day Josh Gordon shared a photo of him working out in Seattle. Gordon was suspended indefinitely in December for his fifth violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

He has since deleted the post, but Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune captured a screenshot, proving the photos are from the same workout.

Been saying it for months: if the NFL reinstates Josh Gordon yet again-and that's a BIG if-I think he would be playing again for #Seahawks. And they would (re)welcome him. He feels he's find a new home in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/G541FZlFIE — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 21, 2020

Metcalf, Gordon, Sherman and Wagner weren't the only Seattle-area players getting in a sweat sesh. Ohio State wide receiver Gee Scott Jr., University of Washington quarterback Jacob Sirmon and Columbia University quarterback Joe Green were also in attendance.

Other reports suggested Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin and Stanford wide receiver Connor Wedington were in attendance.

While "stay at home" restrictions have eased up around the country, some NFL teams have partially reopened their headquarters. The Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals all began Phase I on their reopening on Wednesday.

The Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, where the Seahawks practice, remains closed. In the meantime, virtual workouts and offseason meetings continue.

