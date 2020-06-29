Richard Sherman disgusted by Cam Newton’s contract with Patriots

Since his days with the Seattle Seahawks, Richard Sherman has been known for his outspoken and brash personality when facing his opponents.

But the San Francisco 49ers star refused to stay tight-lipped when he saw 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player Cam Newton's new contract with the New England Patriots. Sherman believes the deal is disrespectful considering Newton's resume and called it flat out "disgusting."

How many former league MVPs have had to sign for the [minimum]? Asking for a friend. Just ridiculous. A transcendent talent, and less talented QBs are getting [$15 million - $16 million] a year. Disgusting. -- Richard Sherman

Sherman wasn't the only player who felt Newton wasn't paid what he deserves. Newly retired safety Eric Weddle shared similar sentiments.

Totally agree. — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) June 29, 2020

After holding out for the perfect landing spot, Newton agreed to a one-year deal which will pay the veteran more than $1 million in 2020, according to multiple reports. He could earn up to $7.5 million in incentives.

Sherman felt the deal was uncalled for considering some backups are making close to $3-5 million this season, and there are many starting QBs receiving up to $15-16 million annually.

Other players around the NFL, including Newton's longtime teammate and friend Greg Olsen, reacted to the news.

Couldn't be happier for @CameronNewton! Patriots are getting a stud!! 👏👏👏 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 29, 2020

I salute Coach Bill Belichick for that!

That's Real. Congratulations Cam!

— Jamal Adams (@Prez) June 29, 2020

We all saw it comin... 👀👀 AFC issues now 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ Healthy Newton a PROBLEM https://t.co/AWeJpwzolD — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) June 29, 2020

Cam about to snap 😤😳 — Josh Boyce (@Josh_Boyce) June 29, 2020

The first-overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft became a free agent after the Carolina Panthers released him on March 24.

Newton is coming off a foot injury that limited him to just two games in 2019 and has been plagued by shoulder issues in the past. He'll have a shot to win the No. 1 job over Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer if he can stay healthy.

The Seahawks will see Cam Newton and the Patriots during their season opener on September 13 before visiting Sherman and the 49ers in Week 7.

