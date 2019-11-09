Before Richard Sherman was roaming the defensive backfield for the 49ers, he was the face of the enemy. The personification of a rival 49ers fans hate with every fiber of their being.

As a member of the Seahawks, Sherman infuriated 49ers fans as the face of the "Legion of Boom." Aside from the infamous Michael Crabtree beef in the 2013 NFC Championship Game, Sherman eating turkey on the field at Levi's Stadium with quarterback Russell Wilson after Thanksgiving win in 2014 stands out as a Sherman moment that makes 49ers fans' skin crawl.

With Sherman and the undefeated 49ers set to face the Seahawks in a massive "Monday Night Football" battle in Week 10, the veteran cornerback discussed the infamous 2014 meal. When told that it irked left tackle Joe Staley, Sherman had a quick response.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Maybe that was the problem that year," Sherman said Friday. "Maybe the score should have pissed you off, and I wouldn't have been eating turkey leg out there. Because if we had lost, they would have been eating turkey on the field."

Sherman has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL this season. Now two years removed from his Achilles injury, Sherman is holding opposing quarterbacks to a 35.7 rating when he's targeted, the best mark in the NFL.

[RELATED: Why 49ers should focus on stopping Seahawks' Carson, not Wilson]

The 49ers will need Sherman at his best Monday night at Levi's Stadium. Wilson is playing at an MVP-level this season, and is coming off a five-touchdown performance in a win over the Buccaneers.

San Francisco's defense, led by Sherman and rookie defensive end Nick Bosa, has been one of the best defenses in the NFL, holding teams to 12.8 points per game so far this season.

Story continues

They'll be no turkey for Sherman if the 49ers are victorious Monday. But 9-0 and a win over his old mates will taste just fine.

Richard Sherman discusses midfield turkey eating at Levi's Stadium in 2014 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area