Richard Sherman: 'Difficult' to pass up opportunity to join Tom Brady, Bucs

Sherman joins Tom Brady's Bucs as showdown vs. Patriots nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sunday night's much-anticipated Week 4 matchup between Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium certainly isn't lacking juicy storylines. But we got one more thrown into the mix Friday.

Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman announced on his new podcast that he is signing with the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay's pass defense has given up the most passing yards and passing touchdowns in the league through three games, and multiple Bucs defensive backs are battling injury. So the addition of Sherman comes at a good time for the Buccaneers. It's possible Sherman makes his Bucs debut against the Patriots.

As you might imagine, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady had a role in luring Sherman down to Tampa Bay.

“Tom Brady reached out. That was a tremendous opportunity for him. The all-time great quarterback reaching out, and anytime he makes that call, it’s a very difficult opportunity to pass up,” Sherman said on his podcast.

Sherman played just five games for the San Francisco 49ers last season. He spent the last three years with 'Niners after beginning his career with the Seattle Seahawks from 2011 through 2017. The 33-year-old cornerback was named to five Pro Bowls, three All-Pro teams and won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in his first 10 pro seasons.

If Sherman plays against the Patriots on Sunday night, there will be several players from that Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl XLIX matchup on the field at Gillette Stadium. Three of them -- Brady, Sherman and Rob Gronkowski -- will be on the Bucs.