Richard Sherman defends Jimmy Garoppolo after Super Bowl loss: 'Jimmy doesn't play defense'

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is defending his quarterback.

While Jimmy Garoppolo has taken heat for his performance in Super Bowl LIV, Sherman says that shouldn’t be the case. During an interview with KNBR, Sherman put the 49ers’ loss on the defense.

Sherman specifically pointed to the start of the fourth quarter, when the 49ers held a 10-point lead. If the team stopped Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sherman says the 49ers would have won, according to the Sacramento Bee.

“When you hear them blaming Jimmy, Jimmy doesn’t play defense. We had a 10-point lead. We get the guy a stop, we win the game.”

Sherman also defended Garoppolo’s numbers, saying he “did what he was supposed to do.”

“Jimmy played fine,” Sherman continued. “He did what he was supposed to do. We got to finish that game out. I got to finish that game out. I got to do what I’m supposed to do. I’m an All-Pro player, I got to play All-Pro down the stretch. ... I think, along with other leaders on the team, we would defend him vigorously because that had nothing to do with him.”

Garoppolo completed 20 of 31 attempts for 219 yards in the 31-20 loss. He threw a touchdown and two interceptions, one of which came with under two minutes to go. Garoppolo also overthrew an open Emmanuel Sanders on a pass that would have given the 49ers a late lead.

The 49ers’ defense ranked top five in most stats during the regular season, but had a tough time keeping Mahomes in check, especially late in the game. The 49ers’ defense allowed the Chiefs to score 21 points in the quarter, and 31 points overall. It was only the third time San Francisco’s defense gave up 30+ points in 2019.

While placing the blame on one person or entity after a devastating loss can be cathartic, the 49ers are going to have to move on soon. The team can’t go into the 2020 season worried about what happened in February.

