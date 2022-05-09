Richard Sherman ‘deep in talks’ with Amazon for broadcast role

Sources: All-Pro CB Richard Sherman is deep in talks with Amazon for a key role in their programming this coming season. He’ll stay in shape for a possible NFL opportunity, but as of now, all eyes on his broadcasting future. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 9, 2022

Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman hasn’t given up on playing next season just yet. However, he appears to be preparing to trade in his helmet for a microphone.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL network, Sherman is deep in talks with Amazon about a broadcast role for the 2022 season. He is still leaving a door open to play in the right situation, though.

Sherman came into the league in 2011 as a fifth round pick. For a time he was the best corner in football but he has missed most the last two seasons due to injuries. He spent last year in Tampa following several with the 49ers after falling out with Seattle.

Interestingly, not too long ago it was reported that Amazon was considering Marshawn Lynch for a more relaxed Thursday night show. There’s no indication if they might be paired together at this time, though.

