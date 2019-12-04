Richard Sherman, Dee Ford practice for 49ers ahead of Saints game

BRADENTON, Fla. – Cornerback Richard Sherman participated in 49ers practice on Wednesday, just three days after sustaining a knee sprain in the team's 20-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Sherman's appearance on the practice field was a bit of a surprise after he was seen having difficulty walking Sunday after the game. He missed just one snap of the team's game against Baltimore due to the injury.

Safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs), defensive tackle Jullian Taylor (elbow) and receiver Dante Pettis (knee) were the only 49ers who were not active at the beginning of practice on Wednesday at the IMG Academy, where the 49ers are practicing before their game Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Nose tackle D.J. Jones, who left Sunday's game with an ankle injury, also was on the practice field.

Running back Matt Breida, left tackle Joe Staley and defensive end Dee Ford were on the practice field as well.

Breida is the team's leading rusher with 542 yards on 109 rushing attempts for a 5.0-yard average. He has sat out the past three games with an ankle injury.

Staley missed the past three games after undergoing surgery to repair a broken and dislocated finger on his right hand. Staley sustained the injury on Nov. 11 against the Seattle Seahawks. He returned in that game after missing the six previous games with a fractured left lower leg.

Ford missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. He was injured while chasing down Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray for a sack in the 49ers' Week 11 game. Ford is third on the 49ers with 6.5 sacks.

