Richard Sherman, Dee Ford might not return until after 49ers' Week 11 bye

Sherman, Ford might not return until after 49ers' Week 11 bye originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The injury hits just keep coming for the 49ers.

On Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan gave updates on two key defensive players he expected to have returning by midseason. Now it seems Shanahan doesn't expect Richard Sherman or Dee Ford to return to practice until the team's bye during Week 11.

Sherman, who suffered a calf strain in the 49ers' season-opener recently had injections to help reduce inflammation and assist his recovery. Shanahan originally thought it only would be a few weeks until the All-Pro cornerback was back on the field. Shanahan recently found out that apparently is not the case.

“He’s in a boot just taking care of it, making sure it heals and letting those take course,” Shanahan said. “I thought I’d have more answers this week, but I still think it’s going to be a few weeks on that.

“It’s obviously going a little longer than we expected. Got to play it smart with him, but I don’t see it being week-to-week right now. Probably until around our bye week.”

Ford also was injured in the 49ers' Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. What originally was thought to be a neck injury was later diagnosed to be a back issue for the edge rusher. The training staff has been very cautious in not taking any chances bringing Ford back too quickly.

“I would still throw it into that similar category -- after our bye week,” Shanahan said regarding Ford. “He’s gotten the work he’s needed, he’s gotten the shots he’s needed, he’s rested it. Now he’s just starting to get back into some things but still a ways away.”

The 49ers have gotten pass rush production from Kerry Hyder, who has stepped up in the absence of Ford and Nick Bosa. Hyder leads the 49ers with 3.5 sacks through six games, and the team only has 10 as a whole. The 49ers' defense still is nowhere near on track to match their 2019 tally of 48 regular-season sacks.

