Super Bowl Feud Ends In Disgrace For 49ers' Richard Sherman

Retired NFL cornerback Darrelle Revis tried to diss the San Francisco 49ers’ Richard Sherman in a Twitter trash talk war before Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Revis wrote last month that Sherman hid in a zone defense and struggled against receivers in one-on-one coverage. Sherman snapped back by calling Revis a “has-been” and invited him to enjoy the view from the couch.

But in the big game, it was Revis who got in the last word. Sherman got burned by Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins on a critical 38-yard pass play to set up Kansas City’s go-ahead touchdown for a 31-20 comeback victory.

Announcer Troy Aikman noted Sherman’s vulnerability on the play. He said Sherman “one on one is just not going to run with” Watkins.

Revis, a probable future Hall of Famer who won a previous Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, wasn’t about to take the high road with Sherman, another star who also has won a Super Bowl. Revis submitted a burn notice instead.

Are y’all waiting for the flame 🔥? 😂😂😂 — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) February 3, 2020

While not specifically answering Revis, Sherman tweeted, “I wasn’t good enough tonight and I will fix that.”

Proud of this team! Wasn’t the result we wanted but we battled through. I wasn’t good enough tonight and I will fix that. Thank you for all the support all year. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 3, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (14) runs in front of San Francisco 49ers' Richard Sherman (25) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

