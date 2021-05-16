Richard Sherman, Cowboys rookie clear air after odd comparison

Cowboys rookie clears air with Sherman after odd comparison originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There are no hard feelings between Richard Sherman and Dallas Cowboys rookie cornerback Nashon Wright.

Wright caused quite the headline after being taken in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and calling himself a "more athletic and agile Richard Sherman."

Sherman had the perfect response to Wright's words, and the two have hashed things out.

"I actually reached out to him because after I said it I kind of seen what people perceived it as," Wright said Saturday, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "I wanted to reach out to him personally and kind of clear it up and just tell him that I actually modeled myself after him, I emulate my game after him."

Sherman and Wright both played collegiately in the Pac-12 -- Sherman at Stanford and Wright at Oregon State. They also both have tall and long bodies for cornerbacks. Sherman is listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. Wright is even taller and 6-foot-4 but lighter at 183 pounds.

Wright hopes to one day be like Sherman, and is grateful the two were able to speak.

"We spoke, and we have a mutual respect," Wright said. "And he told me if I ever needed help I can reach [out] to him.

"Richard is a great guy."

Sherman still is a free agent, but after three seasons with the 49ers, a reunion could be in store in Santa Clara.

