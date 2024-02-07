Richard Sherman: ‘Commanders aren’t getting Kliff Kingsbury to draft Drake Maye’

Richard Sherman enjoyed a Hall-of-Fame NFL career during his 11 seasons, spent between the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After his playing days were over, Sherman went straight to the booth, becoming a pregame and postgame analyst for Amazon Prime. In addition to his duties with Amazon, Sherman is also a co-host of “Undisputed” on FS1.

On Tuesday, Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson and Skip Bayless discussed the Washington Commanders and their hiring of former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury as the offensive coordinator.

Sherman loves the move. And he believes there is more to come.

“I think this is a great hire by them,” Sherman said. “I think Kliff Kingsbury, in my time in the National Football League playing against him, he’s really creative offensively in terms of the passing game and the concepts that they draw up. It’s not the common concepts that you’re used to seeing; it’s not the common quarterback reads that you’re used to seeing. It’s very intricate. I’ve had a couple of times where I’ve talked to him after the game and was like, ‘Bro, I’ve got a lot of respect for the concepts you’re drawing up. It’s some good stuff.'”

What’s the drawback with Kingsbury?

“The run game was pretty pedestrian,” Sherman said. “They didn’t do enough defensively, he didn’t have success, so I don’t know what he is as a head coach, but in terms of a play drawer, he can do it.”

Sherman then praised new head coach Dan Quinn, who was his defensive coordinator with the Seahawks at one time.

Sherman then goes on to talk about presumed No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and the Bears potentially trading the pick — if they decide to stick with Justin Fields.

“So if I am them (the Bears), I’m talking to the Commanders, and I’m telling them, ‘Hey, I could give him away to Denver or the Raiders or these teams if you guys don’t want to give me what I need to move up.’ I do think the Commanders are saying, “We are getting Kliff Kingsbury because we believe, or we want Caleb Williams in the fold. We believe we can get him. We believe we will have access to him.’ That’s why they’re getting Kliff Kingsbury. I don’t think they’re getting Kliff Kingsbury to draft Drake Maye, or anybody else, or Jayden Daniels, either. I think they’re getting him very specifically, and if they don’t get him, it will be a massive disappointment for this franchise.”

Sherman went on to say if he were the Bears, he’d make the trade with Washington, move down to No. 2, and select Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. because he still believes in Justin Fields.

It’s going to be a long few months full of speculation.

