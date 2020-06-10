For 58 games over six seasons, Colin Kaepernick was the starting quarterback for the 49ers. Richard Sherman was a starting cornerback for the Seahawks in seven games against Kaepernick.

Sherman, now a 49ers cornerback, added his voice to those who believe Kaepernick still should have an NFL job.

But Kaepernick has not played since 2016, the year he began his protests for police brutality and social injustice during the national anthem.

“I can want him to have a job, and I can think he deserves a job as much as anybody and everybody’s said it who said anything, because he’s a good player and he showed he can play in this league,” Sherman said Wednesday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He can play at the highest level, so he deserves a job.

“In order to answer those questions, I had to be one of the decision-makers who didn’t give him a job. And I’m not that person. I think until those people are asked those difficult questions, we’ll never get the answers.”

Kaepernick opted out of his contract following the 2016 season when informed the team would release him. He was scheduled to make $16.9 million in salary and bonuses in 2017.

Kaepernick, 32, has not had as much as a workout with a team since, though he did visit Seattle.

Richard Sherman: Colin Kaepernick can play at highest level, so he deserves job originally appeared on Pro Football Talk