Richard Sherman clarifies Baker Mayfield snub, blasts Browns QB again

Richard Sherman made a point to blast Baker Mayfield for not shaking his hand prior to the 31-3 pounding the 49ers gave the Browns on "Monday Night Football."

After the dominating win, Sherman told NFL.com's Mike Silver that Mayfield's refusal to shake the 49ers' hands at the pregame coin toss got San Francisco "fired up."

Unfortunately for Sherman, video emerged showing Mayfield dapping up Sherman, George Kittle and DeForest Buckner prior to the coin toss. Then, after the toss, Mayfield jogs off and doesn't shake hands again, which now, apparently, is what Sherman says he was referring too.

When asked to comment about the video showing Mayfield shaking his hand, Sherman had more choice words for the young quarterback.

"That's it. They are making way too big of a story of a blowout," Sherman told TheMMQB's Albert Breer. "He pissed us off. We put a foot in his a--. End of story."

Facts. Except for the handshake snub. That appears to be some embellishment after a blowout win over a team that was billed as a Super Bowl contender, and Sherman got caught.

The 49ers will move on from Handshakegate to take on the defending NFC West champion Rams in Week 6.

But, as we learned from "Superbad," people don't forget.

