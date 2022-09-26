Richard Sherman, Charles Woodson drop Talanoa Hufanga-Troy Polamalu comparison

Sherman, Woodson compare Hufanga to Hall of Fame safety originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Don't overreact, but second-year 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga is drawing comparisons to NFL Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu.

All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman and Hall of Famer Charles Woodson were impressed with Hufanga's play in the 49ers' matchup with the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High, hence the comparison.

No big deal, just a Hall of Fame comparison by two Hall of Fame-caliber defensive backs. Talk about a glowing review.

Maybe it's the hair. And maybe there's a Head and Shoulders sponsorship in his future.

Hufanga arguably has been the 49ers' most impressive player so far this season and is helping anchor the safety position with veteran Jimmie Ward on short-term injured reserve for the first four games of the season.

So far, even with Polamalu comparisons being made every week, the moment hasn't proven to be too much for the 23-year-old.

