Richard Sherman calls Jaquiski Tartt amid Jamal Adams trade rumors

The potential of a Jamal Adams trade has 49ers fans and pundits alike salivating over the idea of the All-Pro safety joining San Francisco's defense. However, with Adams being just 24 years old and already one of the league's best defensive backs, it will take a significant haul for any NFL team looking to trade for him.

One local writer posed a potential deal involving Jaquiski Tartt and the 49ers' 2021 first-round pick for Adams, which Tartt didn't seem to appreciate.

I hope you get the answers you looking for...lol https://t.co/vwuipq1cWx — Jaquiski ‘Quaski' Tartt (@Quaski29) June 19, 2020

It appears the 49ers' defensive back got some positive words from his co-workers, as he shared later Friday.

I remember sitting in college watching @RSherman_25 ball on TV and talk trash😂😂. Fast forward...He really just took time out of his day to call and check on me...Stand-up guy for sure... — Jaquiski ‘Quaski' Tartt (@Quaski29) June 19, 2020

Sherman responded to confirm the interaction.

Gotta check on my boy Quask — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 19, 2020

The veteran Sherman is quite familiar with the business of the NFL, and clearly understands his leadership role within the 49ers' secondary.

Tartt has been an integral part of the 49ers' secondary since being drafted in the second round back in 2015. While general manager John Lynch likely will at least entertain the idea of acquiring Adams, the 49ers front office has resisted the idea of trading a first-round pick for just about any price in the past.

