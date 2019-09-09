Richard Sherman heard the whispers. Well, they were more like roars.

After rupturing his Achilles in 2017, Sherman looked like a shell of himself during the 2018 season, his first with the 49ers.

While many started dumping dirt on Sherman, believing the cornerback to be washed up, he was adamant he was still working his way back during his first season in the Bay, and that's why he didn't record an interception.

Entering this season, Sherman said he was fully healthy finally, and it appears he wasn't lying.

Sherman was stellar Sunday in the 49ers' 31-17 win over the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium. While he did get flagged for pass interference after the Bucs challenged an incompletion to Mike Evans, he also picked off Jameis Winston in the third quarter and returned it 31 yards to give San Francisco a 20-7 lead.

After the game, Sherman said he was ready to make a statement to all those who counted him as dead.

"As you listen around and you hear people writing you off, you just hope they keep writing you off, I hope they're also writing their wills because I'm at your neck. I'm at everybody's neck this year," Sherman said in his postgame press conference.

The 49ers now are 1-0 and will head to Cincinnati to face a Bengals team that is expected to be one of the worst in the NFL. A 2-0 start is within their grasp.

Richard Sherman calls out doubters after big game in 49ers' Week 1 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area