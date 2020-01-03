Richard Sherman calls out contract critics after earning another bonus

Richard Sherman, with the help of his wife, negotiated his own contract with the 49ers in 2018, a decision that was roundly criticized by all the "experts."

Sherman signed a three-year contract with the 49ers that was worth up to $39 million. However, only $3 million was guaranteed, and it was, at its core just a one-year deal worth $7 million. Since the cornerback was coming off a ruptured Achilles, many thought he was taking a gamble by not trying to get as much money as possible. Instead, Sherman bet on himself, negotiating a contract with little guaranteed money, but one that was loaded with incentives to reward him for stellar play and escalate his base salary the following season.

On Friday, Sherman was named second-team All-Pro after a season in which he allowed only one coverage touchdown and a 46.8 rating when targeted. That selection triggered a $2 million bonus in his contract, meaning he hit all of his contract incentives this season, earning an extra $4 million.

After the news broke, Sherman wanted and found the receipts.

Fans please find me all those "He negotiates a bad deal" receipts.... I wanna see something — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Remember this? Pockets looking right. https://t.co/B7nwsQjGwq — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Been a hell of a ride so far. I'm enjoying it https://t.co/QHpyawMnAC — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Yea appreciate this brilliant take. https://t.co/LU3sP0jT38 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Maybe it's a tale of players knowing their abilities and believing in themselves. More players have incentives that can't be achieved and are negotiated by agents but hey let's not talk about that https://t.co/Jet2cJoQyC — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Hahahaha that's almost exactly what happened https://t.co/4BRKhzZ8et — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Hahahahaha made a few more https://t.co/m4o9HuHPZj — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

When your team earned a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs, you can spend your Friday dragging the trolls on social media.

Sherman still has at least one more person to get clap back at.

Don't worry @ProFootballTalk I will have a special one for you — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 3, 2020

Can't wait.

Richard Sherman calls out contract critics after earning another bonus originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area