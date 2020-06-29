If you're a Patriots fan, you're excited New England is acquiring Cam Newton for a relative bargain.

But Richard Sherman certainly isn't a Patriots fan, and he has a serious issue with Newton's new reported salary.

The San Francisco 49ers cornerback called Newton's reported deal with New England -- a one-year, incentive-laden contract that would max out at $7.5 million -- "disgusting" in a tweet Sunday night.

How many former League MVPs have had to sign for the min? (Asking for a friend.) just ridiculous. A transcendent talent and less talented QBs are getting 15/16m a year. Disgusting https://t.co/eZycGL8qkZ — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 29, 2020

Sherman believes Newton is being woefully underpaid after making $20 million per year on a five-year, $103 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Sherman may have a point, too: Even if Newton hits all of his incentives, he'll earn less than 26 NFL quarterbacks, a list that includes Marcus Mariota, Nick Foles and Taysom Hill, per OverTheCap.com. That's quite the fall from grace for a three-time Pro Bowler and a former NFL MVP.

Newton turned 31 in May, though, and dealt with shoulder and foot injuries that both required surgery and caused him to miss a combined 16 games in 2018 and 2019.

Those injuries apparently scared off the Panthers - who released him in March -- and other teams that had three months to sign him before the Patriots swooped in Sunday night.

If you ask Sherman, another club should have stepped up to offer Newton more money. Instead, Sherman's 49ers will have to deal with Newton's Patriots when the two teams meet in Week 7.

Richard Sherman calls Cam Newton's reported Patriots contract 'disgusting' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston