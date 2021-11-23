Richard Sherman calls 49ers 'one of most talented' NFL teams

Sherm calls 49ers 'one of most talented teams in football' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Richard Sherman might no longer be a member of the 49ers, but he still clearly has some love for his former organization.

Sherman spoke about the 49ers on his podcast with Pro Football Focus, and deemed the 2021 squad "one of the most talented teams in football."

"At the end of the day they're one of the most talented teams in football, they got one of the best MIKE linebackers, obviously George Kittle one of the best tight ends in the league, and they got one of the best offensive minds," Sherman said. "Jimmy is playing unbelievable football and he has over the past four or five games, they haven't won them all but he has been doing his part and playing his part. The secondary has come together, Jimmie Ward is getting healthy and you see he shows up in primetime, two huge plays, the interception and the pick-six, he's one of the best safeties in the National Football League."

The 49ers have turned the page after a disappointing start, and remain firmly in the NFC playoff picture, albeit on the periphery.

At 5-5, the 49ers have a pivotal matchup in Week 12 with the Minnesota Vikings, an NFC team also sitting with a .500 record.

Sherman signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 and played in three games before being placed on injured reserve with a calf injury. Sherman spent the past two seasons with the 49ers, starting 34 games.

